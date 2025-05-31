Why Alexa Bliss' Husband Looks So Familiar

After serving as one of the cornerstones for WWE's women's division since she debuted on "SmackDown" in 2016, former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was nowhere to be seen on WWE programming for two years, with Bliss returning earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. It begs the question regarding what was going on with Bliss since the 2023 Royal Rumble, though a quick Google search made it easy for most to find out. There was a skin cancer scare that Bliss dealt with shortly after her last match in 2023, one that she fortunately cleared up right away, and then a short-lived contract dispute with WWE right before her return, one that she and WWE cleared up quickly.

But the main reason Bliss missed all that time was a much happier situation; motherhood. Shortly after her skin cancer scare, Bliss announced she was expecting her first child, later giving birth to her daughter, Hendrix, in November 2023. Starting a family wasn't an out of left field move for Bliss, as she was only a year removed from tying the knot with partner Ryan Cabrera. That marriage itself drew a ton of attention, as many fans took a look at Cabrera and immediately thought to themselves "Wait, where do I know this guy from?" They probably came to a conclusion soon after, as like Bliss, Cabrera has spent a lot of his professional life in the limelight.