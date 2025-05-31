Why Alexa Bliss' Husband Looks So Familiar
After serving as one of the cornerstones for WWE's women's division since she debuted on "SmackDown" in 2016, former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was nowhere to be seen on WWE programming for two years, with Bliss returning earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. It begs the question regarding what was going on with Bliss since the 2023 Royal Rumble, though a quick Google search made it easy for most to find out. There was a skin cancer scare that Bliss dealt with shortly after her last match in 2023, one that she fortunately cleared up right away, and then a short-lived contract dispute with WWE right before her return, one that she and WWE cleared up quickly.
But the main reason Bliss missed all that time was a much happier situation; motherhood. Shortly after her skin cancer scare, Bliss announced she was expecting her first child, later giving birth to her daughter, Hendrix, in November 2023. Starting a family wasn't an out of left field move for Bliss, as she was only a year removed from tying the knot with partner Ryan Cabrera. That marriage itself drew a ton of attention, as many fans took a look at Cabrera and immediately thought to themselves "Wait, where do I know this guy from?" They probably came to a conclusion soon after, as like Bliss, Cabrera has spent a lot of his professional life in the limelight.
Bliss' Husband Ryan Cabrera Is A Well Known Musician
In fact, Cabrera has spent an even longer time in the spotlight than Bliss, though a ton of that comes from his early start. As most have probably figured out by now, Cabrera is a singer-songwriter, beginning his career shortly after finishing high school in 2000. By 2002, the then-20 year old Cabrera was already breaking out, having released two full length albums, with his second "Take It All Away," reaching platinum status. While the album was boosted by two hits, "On the Way Down," and "True," Cabrera also received a boost from appearing on the popular MTV reality series "The Ashlee Simpson Show," as Cabrera was dating Simpson at the time. Between his reality TV appearances and music success, it seemed as though Cabrera was on the fast track to long-term mainstream success.
Ultimately, Cabrera settled for a quieter kind of career. Since the success of "Take It All Away," Cabrera has only released two other albums, and one EP, the latter "Wake Up Beautiful," coming out 10 years ago. Cabrera has recorded non-album songs since then, but even that has been sparingly, with his last single, "Inside Your Mind," being released in 2019. Part of that may have been attributed to more reality TV appearances, with Cabrera joining season six of the popular MTV series "The Hills," and then later the spin-off series "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019. It was not long after that appearance that Cabrera met Bliss.