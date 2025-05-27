NJPW's Gabe Kidd Has His Sights Set On This Former WWE Star Working The Indies

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Gabe Kidd is no stranger to starting fights or getting himself involved in ongoing ones. During an interview with "Fightful," the former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion addressed the possibility of battling Bishop Dyer, who recently identified Kidd as his top dream opponent. Fortunately for Dyer, Kidd is more than open to turning that dream into a reality.

"I saw him say something in an interview about the number one person he wants to wrestle in this new chapter of his career is me. Well, come on then," Kidd said. "You want to mention my name. Listen, I mention a lot of names. Too many people don't want to mention my name, so if someone is going to say it, then come the f*** on then. I'm waiting, anywhere. You want to run it in Japan, get them to book you first, mate. I don't do them positions, but I will fight. I will beat the f*** out of you."

Before he became Bishop Dyer, fans knew him as Baron Corbin in WWE. Since leaving WWE in late 2024, Dyer has returned to wrestling rings on the independent scene, with notable appearances in GCW and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. Additionally, the former WWE United States Champion competed in MLW's 40-man Battle Riot for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, held by Matt Riddle.

Dyer previously cited interest in setting his foot into NJPW, in which Hirooki Goto currently reigns as the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Dyer last wrestled in Japan at a WWE live event in 2019, with Drew McIntyre and AEW star Bobby Lashley as his tag team partners. Meanwhile, Kidd's latest appearance under the NJPW banner took place at Resurgence on May 9.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.