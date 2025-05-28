Chad Gable Shows Off Damage From WWE Raw Match: 'You Should See The Other Guys'

Chad Gable had a rough day at the office this past week on "WWE Raw" after being on the wrong end of a few bumps. But the WWE star is putting up a brave face, at least on social media.

Gable was in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier match on Monday, where he faced two luchadors — Dragon Lee and Penta. During the match, Gable was busted open, seemingly from a double stomp by Dragon Lee. Gable posted a photo on X where he showed off the bruises he sustained over his eye, but seemed to brush it off by claiming that the other two stars were worse off after the match.

"You should see the other guys," said Gable.

You should see the other guys. pic.twitter.com/6LOQS7qSsx — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) May 27, 2025

Gable had another scary bump in the match when Penta seemed to botch a move, which caused Gable to land headfirst on the mat. However, it seems that Gable came unscathed from that gnarly landing.

Penta, Gable, and Lee put on a high-energy, athletic match, where Penta emerged the winner after landing a Penta Destroyer on Gable, to punch his ticket to Money in the Bank. Penta will compete in his first Money in the Bank ladder match next month, where he will face off against Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and two other stars, with the winner earning a shot at a title of their choosing.

Gable, meanwhile, will have to now turn his attention towards the Worlds Collide PLE — which will be held on the same day as Money in the Bank, where he will face El Hijo del Vikingo, who was in the audience on "Raw."