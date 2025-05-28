WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi Wants Rematch With Former NA Champ

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi has had a dominant run with the title around his shoulder, and he has confidently stated that no one can step up to him, aside from one man who defeated him in the past.

Femi has defeated the likes of Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Myles Borne, Eddy Thorpe, and Moose ever since he won the title in January. During a recent interview with "WFLA News Channel 8," the NXT Champion believes that there isn't anyone from the brand who can challenge him, barring one star, Tony D'Angelo, who had beaten him when he was the North American Champion.

"Well, I ran through them all, you know, in the best way possible. I defeated everybody. I feel like when it comes to like true threats to my title and position, there's not many left, unless we outsource to TNA or we outsource to the main roster and, you know, find someone who is worthy to challenge," he said. "But, based on the story and like sequential occurrences, I do have a loss to Tony D'Angelo. He took the North American Championship off of me last year around October. So, if I was the booker, that would be the match to make because he's the last person to pin Oba Femi clean one, two, three. So, that's exciting. But I know I can easily defeat Tony if I really wanted to."

D'Angelo defeated Femi on the October 8 edition of "NXT" to become North American Champion, and got the better of the now NXT Champion once again a few weeks later at Halloween Havoc 2024. But, since that loss, Femi has been on a tear and is undefeated in all singles matches that he has competed in.

D'Angelo's fortunes have been contrasting in comparison as he lost the North American title in March and recently lost to his former friend Channing Lorenzo at Battleground.