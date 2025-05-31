Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer Says She'd Succeed On Either Roster

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer has taken the NXT women's division by storm since debuting last year, and has praised the strength of the NXT women's roster.

Vaquer has, in under a year, become one of the most important stars on the NXT roster, and there's already talk about her moving to the main roster, such has been her growth in WWE. The Chilean star, who has made a few appearances on the main roster, recently talked to "WFLA News Channel 8" about the main roster and how she doesn't feel that there are major differences between NXT — the developmental brand — and the main roster.

"I don't feel a big difference [between the main roster and NXT]. I feel at home, so Raw, NXT, everything is ... I feel at home, and I don't feel a big difference," said Vaquer.

The NXT star has wrestled twice on "WWE Raw," once against IYO SKY and another match against Ivy Nile. Vaquer, further in the interview, also stated that the NXT women's division is the strongest in all of pro wrestling, praising her peers and expressing pride in being a part of the division.

"NXT women's division is the best on the planet. So, now I am at the top of the NXT women's division and it's hard. [There are] A lot of really good opponents, a lot of really good wrestlers, but I like challenges. I'm really happy with all the NXT women's and so proud of the NXT women's division," she said.

Vaquer is one of a few major stars that were signed to "NXT" over the last year, with the other important women's stars being Giulia — who made the switch from NJPW to WWE, while Jordynne Grace, who moved from TNA to WWE, has also made a great impression in the developmental brand.