Eric Bischoff Reacts To AEW Star Darby Allin's Summit Of Mt. Everest

AEW star Darby Allin successfully made it to the top of Mount Everest earlier this month, planting his company's flag on the summit before beginning the climb back down. Speaking on a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff congratulated the performer on his accomplishment.

"It is a great story," Bischoff said. "It's an amazing physical and mental accomplishment. ... He'll take this success and everything it took to get to that success — he'll be able to take that discipline, that experience, and that passion with him in anything else that he does."

Bischoff also made a slight revelation, explaining that several years ago, his daughter worked at a production company affiliated with Warner Bros. Discovery. According to Bischoff, a pitch was made to build a reality show around Allin's training process, though the project was never finished.

"You have to train for that in such an intense way that I told my daughter, 'I don't know if I would take that one on,'" Bischoff said regarding the pitch. "Just because the odds of success are so slim. But he did it, man. Hats off to him."

Though there was some speculation online that Allin could appear at AEW Double or Nothing this past weekend, the wrestler did not show up at the event. According to Dave Meltzer, the belief is that Allin will return to AEW by early July. The company's biggest show of the year, AEW All In, is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12, meaning Allin could be back right around the time of that event.

