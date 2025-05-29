WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Shares Plans For Retirement Match Entrance

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has expressed his desire for a retirement match in WWE, something he has been vocal about in recent months. It seems that he may get the match, and recently revealed that his son will, in a way, be a part of that match.

Goldberg recently discussed about his final match during his recent appearance on "The Claw Pod with Ross & Marshall Von Erich," where he stated that his son, Gage, who currently plays football for the University of Colorado, will walk him out to the ring for his swansong.

"There is one thing that I can say about my match, is that I will be proudly led out by my son," he said.

Goldberg added that he wanted his last match to take place in Israel, but the conflict in the region has all but certainly ruled that possibility out.

"You guys know that I'll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel, but quite obviously because of the surroundings right now, over the past five years, it just hasn't been the right place to do it. I would be remiss if I didn't tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn't do something in Israel. But hey man, retired doesn't mean dead by any stretch."

Recent reports have indicated that Goldberg has begun training for his final match with the Von Erichs. The match, which will be his first in three years, could happen in Atlanta, which has been his home ever since his football playing days.

A recent rumor suggested that Goldberg could wrestle at the next Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be held in Atlanta on July 12, 2025. Initial reports had indicated that Goldberg could have his last match at SummerSlam, but those rumors have been put to rest after Goldberg hinted that his last match will happen in the South.