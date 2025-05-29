Tommy Dreamer Loved This Aspect Of TNA Champ Trick Williams' WWE NXT Promo

Tommy Dreamer has analyzed Trick Williams' recent promo on "WWE NXT" and pointed out what he specifically loved about it.

Williams won the TNA World title at this weekend's NXT Battleground PLE when he defeated Joe Hendry, beginning his first reign with the title. On this week's "NXT," Williams hit out at the fans in his promo, which Dreamer praised on a recent edition of "Busted Open."

"I love Trick, I love Trick's work, I've been a fan since day 1. I've loved his ascent to the top of the business. I think that the TNA World title being around Trick helps Trick, helps TNA, helps NXT," he began. "His promo was phenomenal. Literally telling the fans, 'Do not chant for me. I remember you. You're the ones who were making fun for me.'"

Dreamer seems to be a fan of Williams holding the TNA title, arguing that there aren't too many contenders for that title in TNA currently, barring Santana, and former champion, Joe Hendry.

"If it's not Santana, it's Joe Hendry. If it's not Joe Hendry, then who? We're not talking about a guy that's easy to beat. So many different moving parts to everything Trick, you know, honestly ... I go from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs," said Dreamer.

Williams will defend his TNA World title for the first time next week on "NXT" against Santana, which was announced by TNA's director of authority, Santino Marella. Marella informed the new champion that he will have to be a fighting champion, which indicates that he will be defending the title a lot of times in the next few weeks and months.