WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Decries Lack Of 'Star Power' In Pro Wrestling Main Eventers

WWE legend Bully Ray has analyzed the current pro wrestling landscape and boldly claimed that it currently lacks big-name stars.

Ray and Dave LaGreca discussed about last weekend's shows in pro wrestling, from "SmackDown" to Saturday Night's Main Event, and AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. While LaGreca was excited about everything that happened over the weekend, Ray had a differing view as he bemoaned the dearth of megastars.

"I have a different opinion on overall what is going on [in pro wrestling]. In my opinion, what is going overall is considerably more important than what is in each individual company," Ray began. "There is something going on in the wrestling business right now, and I think it's that lack of major star power. Nobody feels like that they are 'the guy.' Nobody feels like they are 'the girl.' We have guys and gals who are getting the job done, who are main eventers, and who are turning in main event matches and performances, but I don't believe in any one company going, 'That's the guy, that's the girl, that's the megastar.' Even with the return of Cody."

Ray also added that WWE may have brought back Cody Rhodes a little too early, when he returned at last weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that there's nothing that stands out at the top of the card in any of the promotions at the moment.

"The lull is at the very top, the main event level, the Superstars, the big names, the heavy hitters, the A stories. Something's missing," declared Ray.

The veteran star, in fact, believes that the biggest story coming out of last weekend in pro wrestling was Trick Williams' TNA world title win, which he deemed as "unprecedented."