Tommy Dreamer Thinks 'Everyone' Would Be Invested In This WWE NXT Feud

Lost in all the excitement around AEW Double or Nothing and WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event was Trick Williams winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship away from Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground. And Williams isn't waiting too long for his first defense, which will occur on next week's episode of "NXT" against former AEW wrestler and budding TNA main eventer Mike Santana.

Much like with Battleground, the match will give Williams a bit of a homefield advantage over his opponent as it takes place on "NXT" soil, while also delaying his first defense of the TNA World Title in TNA itself. But it's not something that TNA creative member Tommy Dreamer is sweating that much over. On Wednesday's "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer was discussing Santana and Williams' face to face meeting on "NXT" the night before, and believes the work they did, and Williams' star power in and out of "NXT," makes where the match will be held irrelevant.

"After the performance Mike Santana had last week, I think the fans are going to be totally invested into it," Dreamer said. "Trick is, again, an excellent promo. If he's even...if he's very smart, you go out there and you do your job as the heel. If you're okay with just noise and reactions, we've seen this before in the WWE. You're just going to keep doing what you've got to do, ala John Cena. It works.

"So, and again, when I talk to you, it's different environments. Obviously, I think Trick will be a bigger heel within the TNA world. But even when Trick has shown in TNA, like on Friday, everyone chanted 'Whoop that Trick.' The guy's a star."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription