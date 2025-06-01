The Controversial Reason Why This WWE Star Couldn't Stand The Undertaker

If one was to ask most fans how they would describe WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, it would likely involve a lot of gushing about his longevity, his commitment to the gimmick, his classic matches with Shawn Michaels, his locker room leadership, and the way he carried himself backstage. Of course, some of those aspects, namely the latter, are also reasons why some fans and wrestlers thumb their noses at Undertaker. Indeed, while his locker room presence was revered by many in wrestling for his upholding of certain backstage codes, customs, and norms, others saw that as a sign that 'Taker took things a bit too seriously, and could at times be cruel. This was especially in the case in regards to the notorious Wrestler's Court, a makeshift wrestling kangaroo court that saw 'Taker and other veterans pass judgment on fellow wrestlers on things that ranged from the miniscule to the important.

Sometimes, however, Undertaker's justice took place away from wrestler's court and in the actual wrestling ring. That's at least what many believe regarding a February 2003 episode of "SmackDown," which featured a segment involving Taker, Paul Heyman, and Chris Kanyon. A quick read of the segment makes it come across as silly, with Kanyon, the former WCW star, emerging from a box doing a Boy George impression before Undertaker lays him out with a beatdown that culminates with a chair shot. But actually watching the segment gives away that it's much more than a simple beat down angle; there's a prolonged nature in Taker's attack on Kanyon, and viciousness in the chair shots he gives to Kanyon's back and, ultimately, his head, that makes one think that this whole thing was designed to humiliate Kanyon.