Freddie Prinze Jr. Says This WWE Star's Mic Skills Don't Match In-Ring Ability

Even before he stepped foot in WWE a few years ago, Logan Paul wasn't for everyone, something that has only grown during his time in the promotion. In some ways, that has helped Paul become one of WWE's premiere heels, and put him in positions like the one he finds himself in come Money in the Bank, where he'll team with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena against Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

Alas, matches like that aren't enough to entirely sell people like Freddie Prinze Jr. on Paul. On one of the latest episodes of "Wrestling With Freddie," the "She's All That" lead gave his viewpoint on the controversial WWE tar, putting over Paul's in-ring ability and worldwide reach, while still noting there was something missing that prevented Prinze from fully supporting him.

"Let me say this about Logan Paul, because I'm not on the Logan Paul bandwagon," Prinze Jr. said. "I think his matches are really, really good. I think he's super athletic. I think he gets...it, as far as how to wrestle. His mic work is what it is. It's not at the same level as his...as his wrestling.

"And it's...it's a lack of experience...and with that experience, the longer he does comes a better understanding of how to own dialog, how to make it feel like its your own, how to be more comfortable in front of a crowd. He gets a little tight. But once they ring the bell, his matches are really, really good, and really, really fun. That said, I have no problem with the matches they're giving him, with the push that he has."

