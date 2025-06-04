Will Ospreay Holds This AEW Match In Highest Regard

Will Ospreay is no stranger to a high-risk, high-flying offense. At AEW Revolution, he took one of his biggest career risks by descending off the top of a steel cage with a Spanish Fly alongside his equally-bloodied opponent Kyle Fletcher. On the "JJRBTS" podcast, Ospreay revealed that, while scary, that particular move contributed to what he believed is the best Steel Cage Match in pro wrestling history.

"I had said, 'Dude, one of us is getting hurt,' but it was one of those moments where we're like this is going to live forever," Ospreay said. "This is a moment where if we commit to this and we do this, this is going to be a moment where everyone's going to go 'Yo, no one is topping this cage match.' And to this day, no one can top that cage match. It is the greatest cage match ever.

"I'm so proud to have not only done it in AEW, but to have done it in that [former Staples Center] arena specifically, just because it's got such a wrestling lineage and history. To have a little stamp just to be like that's where the Spanish Fly happened off of the cage."

In the minutes following their breath-holding Spanish Fly, Fletcher began shouting angry remarks, which Ospreay silenced with a Hidden Blade. To finish off his former United Empire stablemate, Ospreay delivered a Tiger Driver '91, then secured a pinfall. Weeks later, AEW hosted another Steel Cage Match, this time pitting Samoa Joe against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on "AEW Dynamite"

