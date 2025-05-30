Freddie Prinze Jr. Lays Out How WWE Should Get The Wyatt Sicks Over

Last week, the Wyatt Sicks made a chaotic return to television when they laid out Candice LeRae and four teams, including the WWE Tag Team Champions, from the "WWE SmackDown" roster. According to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., tag team wrestling may not be the best scene to surround the group with. Instead, he recommends they utilize one of the strong voices seemingly set to join them.

"I don't know if tag teams is the way to get the Wyatt Sicks over, because I don't know enough people to care about tag team wrestling," Prinze Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "So I don't know how big the stakes are going to be, whereas I think there's a better way to get them over on the mic and have them isolate targets. It doesn't necessarily have to be for tag team titles. I don't think the Wyatt Sicks should ever hold titles or belts. They should hold on to chaos. They should hold on to being different.

"It's a stable of six unicorns ... and now, they're going to have Alexa Bliss as well who can be a great mouthpiece for them. So I just feel like that might be the better way to get them over is on the mic and then identifying targets through Alexa Bliss. Then Uncle Howdy, or Bo [Dallas] can say some of his stuff as well."

Prior to the Wyatt Sicks' resurgence, reports indicated plans for them and Alexa Bliss to work together on television. Due to an injury sustained by Bo Dallas, who portrays Uncle Howdy, WWE took the faction off television for a while, with Bliss still expected to be connected to them in the future. Bliss herself returned to WWE TV on May 9. Since then, she has since focused on finding herself some friends in addition to competing in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

