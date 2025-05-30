Nic Nemeth Says He Wants To See This 'Ascending' AEW Star Fail — Again

Proving that redemption outweighs accession, "Hangman" Adam Page solidified his chances of possibly becoming the next AEW World Champion, after beating Will Ospreay this past Sunday at Double or Nothing. At All In Texas, Page will face a demanding task as the hero to potentially slay the dragon that is Jon Moxley from his stifling fourth reign. "Busted Open's" Nic Nemeth is looking at this upcoming matchup from a minority standpoint, as he would like to see what might happen to Page should he lose to "The Purveyor of Violence."

"With all the moving parts to it...it appears they're trying to align, you know, and get behind 'Hangman,' and say, 'This is the guy,' which makes me almost want to see him fail one more time," Nemeth said. "When you're getting a rocket shot to the top, everybody in the locker room wants to cut your throat...Everybody has done it when someone is ascending in a world where you can still root for some people and get behind them. That's fantastic. But not everybody wants to root for somebody else to save the day and be the star."

Like the former TNA World Champion, someone else who refuses to ride the Page train, is none other than a man whose evoked a devilry deliverance in the new number one contender since their first contest in 2023, Swerve Strickland. Strickland, who believes his title contention was squandered at the hands of Page – and refuses to believe otherwise – is turning down any alliance with Page and Ospreay to fulfill their destiny of eradicating the Death Riders. Agreeing with Strickland's logic, Nemeth appreciates the extra layers he's bringing to what should be a celebratory moment for the AEW roster who aren't affiliated with Moxley.

"There is something special about having those extra layers," Nemeth added. "Yeah, it's really easy to say, 'Oh, hey, this appears to be the guy,' and if you're doing the paperwork...it really looks like he's gonna be the guy to beat Jon Moxley finally. This is it. Ospreay tried. Swerve tried. Everybody else tried...Now, it seems to be all aligning that everyone's behind him. [But] you go, 'Hey, man, this guy burned down my house.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.