Mark Henry Explains Why Someone Needs To Be The 'Uncle Fester' Of WWE's Wyatt Sicks

Following the faction's return to TV last week, Mark Henry had a lot to say regarding WWE's Wyatt Sicks. A recent edition of "Busted Open" featured Henry offering an explanation for the negative online reaction to the group, while also sharing his perspective on how the Wyatt Sicks should be booked in order to succeed. Before moving on to other topics, Henry offered one more suggestion, pulling from classic horror-comedy franchise The Addams Family.

"Somebody needs to be the Uncle Fester of the group," Henry said. "They have the potential to do it, and I see it, but I don't work for them. Thinking outside the box is where you start for that group — what's never been done. If you can start right there — like, 'Damn, what's never been done in wrestling?' But that's why you get the big bucks [in WWE]. Do some things that not only have never been done, but you question yourself. 'Is this the right thing to do, putting this on TV?'"

Henry recalled his time wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky, where he remembers encountering a wrestler known as Cousin Crazy. According to Henry, the story surrounding Cousin Crazy was that he was committed for inpatient mental health care in a place Henry wouldn't specify, but wrestlers would break Cousin Crazy out of the facility to come perform. He believes the same type of idea could be applied to the Wyatt Sicks, possibly with one member in particular being positioned as someone who can't be controlled or held back.

The group, led by Uncle Howdy (AKA Bo Dallas), made their return during last Friday's "WWE SmackDown" main event. Based on their interruption of the WWE Tag Team Championship match, it seems likely that two members of the group will look to challenge the Street Profits (and possibly other teams) in the near future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.