Nic Nemeth Addresses Possibility Of Going To WWE NXT For TNA

WWE and TNA Wrestling are currently in the midst of a multi-year partnership which allows talents from "WWE NXT" and TNA to freely flow between brands. Nic Nemeth holds a rare distinction of being both a former NXT and TNA World Champion. Given this, a crossover into "NXT" seems natural for him. Nemeth, however, isn't necessarily motivated to do so, except under certain circumstances.

"I don't have anything that I need to accomplish in NXT," Nemeth told "WhatCulture Wrestling," "but my goals and TNA's goals are very different goals. If I am a team player with TNA and something special comes up to where we can go there, knock some heads around, and let people know, that's fine. But it would have to be something pretty special. I have nothing left to accomplish in that company whatsoever. So if it was something to help TNA go above and beyond one more notch as we're rocking and rolling, I'm here to be the team player that I've been for 20 years, no matter what the situation."

Currently, Nemeth serves as one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions, alongside his brother Ryan, with a special desire to work with the rising talents that TNA has aboard its roster. Upon signing with TNA last year, Nemeth noted his overall aim to help grow TNA over time, whether that be as a champion or an in-ring veteran.

"When it comes down to it, we have a full roster of ass-kicking, young up-and-comers that I would love to be in the ring with every single one of them," Nemeth said, "not because I know that we're going to win, but I love that level of competition."

After a shocking win over Joe Hendry at "NXT" Battleground, "NXT" star Trick Williams now reigns as the TNA World Champion. TNA's Mike Santana will challenge him for the title next week.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.