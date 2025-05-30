Bully Ray Outlines Issues With AEW Dynamite Women's Tag Match That 'Fell Short'

Hardcore stipulations are becoming more and more of a staple in women's televised wrestling. Sure, women are often competing in extreme matches on the independent circuit, but in AEW, women are being showcased as more than just pretty faces, but barbaric contenders if need be. Take this past Wednesday's follow up match from Double or Nothing, where Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford took on Anna Jay and Harley Cameron in an no-disqualification match on "AEW Dynamite." Although a veteran of these types of matches, Jay was not able to gain the victory for her team. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray provided his insight on this match, and if it fulfilled his expectations.

"I really had high hopes for this match," Bully Ray started off by saying on "Busted Open" before getting to the meat and potatoes of this contest. "They went out there and they tried really, really hard. And after it was over, you know, it fell short...The finish was missed completely. But there was so much going on in this match."

Furthermore, Ray explains where he sees the disconnect in matches like these. Those disruptions, he believes, comes from the producers (formerly called agents) and the miscommunication and lack of trust by its wrestlers.

"In AEW, I think it's considerably different. I think it's very loosey-goosey, very lackadaisical, has nothing to do [with] the actual agents. [It] has to do more with the wrestlers listening to, confiding in, believing in, [and] trusting their agents," Ray mentioned.

Having a fruitful hand in the industry, Ray suggested what he would have done if he was the producer of this women's match: "I'd be like, 'Girls, A for effort. Great job putting so much thought into it, [but] cut it in half. Take 50 percent of all the stuff that you want to do, and get rid of it because it's too f**king much. Nobody's going to remember it, and none of you are experts at using furniture."

