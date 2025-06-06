AEW Star Will Ospreay Discusses Shedding His Ego And Learning To Take Criticism

By appearing on globally-broadcasted television, the All Elite Wrestling roster are natural marks for criticism as a wider range of viewers offer a wider variety of opinions. Former International Champion Will Ospreay isn't too bothered by criticism, though. In fact, he embraces it as an opportunity to better himself as a performer.

"They're people that are watching the shows, so remove your ego," Ospreay told the "JJRBTS" podcast. If they're going, 'Well, I don't like Will Ospreay's matches because he doesn't do this.' One thing that really makes me laugh, we've just done that Dynamite [segment] when me and Hangman were face to face one another. That's the best time I feel like I've ever really talked on a microphone, the best of my abilities, and everyone's going, 'Oh, but his hair.' I get it. I can't control this hair, but like I'll take it. It's a criticism and do you know what, fair enough, they're watching."

According to Ospreay, some of his peers will dismiss criticism as they feel that fan opinions are invalid given that those same fans likely haven't taken a bump inside a wrestling ring. By shedding ego and listening, however, Ospreay believes in-ring performers could adjust and potentially bring in a new viewer to the product they appear on.

"I listen to review shows all the time because I want to get better at this and I want to be the guy for this, but I'm not going to be the guy if I'm just like 'No, I'm making my money now.' Complacency kills. If you are complacent in this industry, you are not willing to evolve."

In AEW, Ospreay is a two-time AEW International Champion, with regular appearances on "AEW Dynamite," the company's flagship program.

