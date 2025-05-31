Backstage Report On Alberto Del Rio's Relationship With WWE

Since TKO's acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA, there's been a lot of speculation about whether or not WWE would bring back Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio), especially after all the controversies he was involved with since his final tenure in the promotion. Due to advertisements, it seems like El Patron will likely lose the AAA Mega Championship to Vikingo, but the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that things are not as frosty between Alberto and WWE as it might appear/

The report cites sources friendly to Alberto El Patron, who say Alberto will return to WWE eventually, but not at present.. Additionally, he noted that El Patron did promotional work for a Mexican talk show, where he garnered some heat for his match against Vikingo.

"Every major Mexican media outlet covered it, it was all over social media and both non-wrestling and non-sports media as well as influencers reported on it and most did so thinking it was real," Meltzer wrote.

When it came to the advertising for the WWE AAA Worlds Collide show, in the US, Vikingo is set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable, but in Mexico, the bout doesn't have a title stipulation. Meltzer claimed that this kind of bifurcated promotion was typical in the territory days, but WWE was foolish for assuming the news wouldn't make it to Mexico.

"This does show that even though TKO hasn't purchased AAA yet, they are in control of at least the top booking and the championship scene," Meltzer explained. Moving away from Alberto as champion is a change of AAA's plans for the title scene. Meltzer also says that Alberto is unlikely to be used by WWE in the early stages of the AAA crossover. However, former WWE and AAA broadcaster Hugo Savinovich has been reportedly pushing for WWE to use Alberto at Worlds Collide.