Matt Hardy Explains Why He & Jeff Were Paired With Brock Lesnar In WWE

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has discussed being matched up with Brock Lesnar in Lesnar's early years in WWE, and why WWE chose to entrust him and his brother Jeff Hardy with that role.

Hardy, on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, said that WWE trusted him and his brother, which is why they were paired against Lesnar.

"I think we were paired with Brock out of the gates because they trusted us. They knew that we understood the mission. He was a guy that they saw huge potential in. They thought he was going to be a long-term top talent, and they just trusted myself and Jeff in being with him. They thought we wouldn't take advantage of him. They thought we would work hard for him. They thought we would bump for him. But they thought we would also lead him if he needed leadership in certain ways. And I think that's why, you know, we ended up being paired with Brock Lesnar right in the beginning. We ended up being married for quite a while earlier on. And I know the first few years he was there, I ended up working with him on and off quite a bit and I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed working with Brock a lot."

Lesnar, who was brought to the main roster in 2002 after a few years in WWE's then-developmental territory OVW, wrestled the Hardys on house shows at the start of 2002, just a few months after being called up to "Raw."