Rikishi Wants This Kind Of Gimmick Match Between WWE Champ & Son Jey Uso And Gunther

The feud between Jey Uso and Gunther came to a dramatic end at WWE WrestleMania 41 as Uso dethroned "The Ring General" to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Uso has since had contend with the likes of Logan Paul, who he defeated at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event show, but Uso's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, knows that Gunther is still waiting in the wings for another shot at his son's title, and on a recent edition of his "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi revealed what type of gimmick match Uso and Gunther should have if they were to ever cross paths again.

"I mean it has to be some type of gimmick match with him and Gunther. Like it's got to be one of those big double cages or something, or by themselves in just some make believe gimmick type of matches to bring some type of excitement to it. Then two things can happen, either they give it to Jey again off of the gimmick match which excels him to the next level...and it's bad for Gunther because it kind of just 'alright where do you go from there?' But you know it took Jey three times before he beat Gunther, so I think it's only fair to be able to give Gunther three chances."

Since WrestleMania 41, Gunther has been pre-occupied by commentator Pat McAfee, who he attacked on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 41, resulting in a match at the Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10 which "The Ring General" won. However, he has been keeping a close eye on what Uso has been doing with Logan Paul, and an eventual showdown between the two men might not be too far away.

