AEW Collision Live Coverage 5/31 - Okada Vs. Bowens, International Title Four-Way Qualifiers

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of of "AEW Collision" on May 31, 2025, coming to you from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!

This week on "Dynamite", the International Championship Qualifying tournament started with Brody King advancing. Tonight we get two qualifying matches with Claudio Castagnoli taking on Komander. Hechicero will face Mascara Dorada in the other qualifying match. The winners will move on to compete in the 4-way match at Fyter Fest.

After defeating Speedball Mike Bailey at "Double or Nothing", Kazuchika Okada will compete in a Title Eliminator match against Anthony Bowens. Mina Shirakawa came up short against "Timeless" Toni Storm at the pay-per-view. She looks to get back on track against Skye Blue. This will be Blue's first singles match since returning from injury.

On "Dynamite" , the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher challenged Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. The match ended in a disqualification after interference from Josh Alexander. Cole's Paragon partners, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly will team up with ISHII against the DCF's RPG Vice and Konosuke Takeshita.

In more Trios action, LFI will face Top Flight and AR Fox. Gates of Agony will also be in action. We'll hear from FTR after they defeated Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia last Sunday.