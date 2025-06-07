WWE Star Karrion Kross Explains Inspiration For Documentary

WWE star Karrion Kross has discussed his documentary and the popular combat sports documentary that inspired him to do it.

Kross recently released a documentary about his WrestleMania 41 weekend on his YouTube channel and talked about the process during a recent interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show." He revealed that "The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr," which was a documentary about MMA star Mark Kerr, released in 2002, played a major part in making his documentary.

"That was more or less inspired by Smashing Machine, which now, you know, Mark Kerr has his move," said Kross.

Kross added that he had always planned to do a documentary ever since he was signed by WWE in 2020, and with WrestleMania taking place in Las Vegas — where he lives — it made even more sense to film it.

"I was always going to do it. That was my plan. Like, right when I got hired by WWE in 2020, I said, 'One day this show will be in Las Vegas and hopefully one day they hold a Mania there.' Because when I was still in Vegas living there, Vegas was still expanding. You know, I didn't know if the economy, you know, on a measurable metric could support a WrestleMania. Clearly, it could. But that was something I always wanted to do and kind of — things just kind of serendipitously happened in a weird way," he said. " I feel like I get messages from the universe to pay attention to. Like, if I hear the same thing over and over and over from different people that don't know each other, I feel like I should be paying attention to that."

The WWE star stated that when actor Davin Tong reached out to him to collaborate with him, he felt that the project was destined to happen. Kross expressed happiness at how the documentary turned out and is pleased to see the reception he has received from fans ever since it aired on his channel.