WWE WrestleMania 41: Where Do We Go From Here?

After months of underhanded assaults, personal attacks, and right hands, Naomi and Jade Cargill finally squared off in singles action during Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. After trading blows in an intense brawl, Cargill left Vegas with what she wanted: a victory over her treacherous, former best friend, and a chance to move on with a clean slate. Or, did she?

Cargill took to the WrestleMania post-show conference to tease fans with a potential continuation of her and Naomi's feud post-Mania. There is reason to believe that the feud will be revisited, in some aspect, on "WWE SmackDown's" upcoming episodes leading up to WrestleMania Backlash, which is just three weeks away, but Cargill has been relatively tight-lipped about what an extended feud between her and Naomi may exactly look like. Naomi has also maintained her silence regarding her loss and further programs with Cargill, but the general consensus here is that Naomi and Cargill aren't done in their saga just yet.

So, where do we go from here?

No matter what Naomi and Cargill put on, it will have to be leaps and bounds more intense than their build-up to Mania, and that is a high bar to clear. With a clean loss on her record, Naomi cannot afford to let her foot off the gas when it comes to exacting punishment towards Cargill, lest she lose her credibility as a heel: an identity she has worked so hard to establish as a legitimate threat. Cargill cannot afford to get complacent, lest the feud fall flat and stale prematurely. They may have had their WrestleMania moment, but I would argue that their performance in Vegas was nothing more than an out-lap. They were testing the waters then. Now, it's time for them to put things to high-gear for a flying lap towards Backlash. They need to really push into every corner — every nuance, every depth of their character — in order to make this feud worth watching. If the two do it right and full-send things post-Mania, their inevitable match at Backlash will become even more of a must-watch contest, especially on a card that is typically disregarded because of its relative non-impact on the greater WWE roster.

There is also the Bianca Belair question. I will touch on her overall impact on the division when I provide my thoughts about the fallout of Night 2's Triple Threat for the WWE Women's World Championship, but putting it simply: there is no way Belair doesn't get involved in this feud moving forward. If her aggressiveness during the Triple Threat is anything to go by, we are due for a more intense, tweener version of "The -EST" (if not a full heel turn). There is no telling whose side she will continue to take following Naomi and Cargill's match — if she takes a side at all. Could we be heading into a Triple Threat between the WrestleMania 40 trio at Backlash?

Anything can happen in wrestling. That phrase has never rang more true.

Written by Angeline Phu