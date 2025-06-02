Bear Bronson Responds To AEW Departure

Bear Bronson, a former member of the Iron Savages tag team, has revealed that he is no longer an AEW star following the expiry of his contract with the promotion.

Bronson disclosed on social media that his deal with the promotion comes to an end on June 1, 2025, and had a message to his family, friends, and fans.

"Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling. To everyone that believes in me, To my family, & to my beautiful wife: I love you all, I'm grateful to live this life & grind. Now, I chase EVERYTHING I've ever dreamed of in full force & bet on BEAR FUC*ING BRONSON!"

Bronson joined AEW in 2020 alongside tag team partner Bear Boulder and manager and occasional tag team partner Jacked Jameson. Bronson and Boulder competed as Bear Country in their initial days in the promotion, before calling themselves Iron Savages, which is the name that they had for the rest of their run in AEW. The group, though, was split following Boulder's release from the promotion, after he was arrested for battery by strangulation earlier this year. Bronson was shocked by the accusations against his former tag team partner and hoped that the victim was alright.

Bronson's AEW career all but ended at the end of last year as he last wrestled in the promotion back in November, while his last match in AEW's sister promotion, ROH, came in December. Over the last few months, Bronson has been active on the indie scene and has wrestled for a variety of promotions.