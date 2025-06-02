CM Punk, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Among WWE Stars In Attendance At Netflix TUDUM Event

Several of WWE's stars were in attendance at the weekend's Netflix TUDUM event, as they promoted WWE's "Raw" show, which currently airs on Netflix.

The Netflix TUDUM show featured several of "Raw's" top stars, including CM Punk, WWE World Tag Team Champions The New Day, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, their Judgment Day compatriot Dominik Mysterio, and Mysterio's former partner, Rhea Ripley.

All of the above stars got on stage and cut promos, hyping the show and promoting it to the audience. Morgan even ridiculed Ripley about stealing Dominik from her, which resulted in the two coming face-to-face. Punk had to get in between the two women to separate them. Morgan and Dominik, whose relationship has been patchy lately, seemingly showed that they're still close as they kissed when the cameras trained on them in the audience.

The TUDUM event, held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, showcased the trailers of several of Netflix's upcoming shows and movies, and also had a few live performances. "Raw" is one of Netflix's most popular shows globally as it has been in the top 10 most-watched shows over the last few months, with a recent show logging in nearly 3 million views globally over the period of a week. The red brand has tied in some stars who feature on Netflix on their weekly shows, which have included comedians like Bert Kreischer.