Michael Cole To Supposedly Call WWE Raw In Tank Top After Knicks Sink His NBA Bet

"WWE Raw" commentator Michael Cole may be seen commentating in a tank top if he follows through on the bet he made with fellow commentator Pat McAfee.

Recently, Cole and McAfee bet on the NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, with the former backing his hometown team, the Knicks, while McAfee put his money on the Pacers. McAfee won the bet as the Pacers won the series 4-2, and it seems that Cole may have to wear a tank top on a future "Raw" show.

"If the Pacers win, Michael Cole would do an entire Raw in a tank top. And if the Knicks win — which they won't — Pacers [will win] in five, maybe six [games], we'll see," said Pat McAfee on "Raw."

When Cole asked McAfee what he would wear if the Pacers lost and he lost the bet, McAfee said he would wear a suit. "I will wear a full suit," McAfee replied.

The Pacers team included Tyrese Haliburton, who is a longtime WWE fan and has appeared on WWE television a few times. He was recently interviewed by Cole on "Raw" to promote WWE 2K25 Dunk & Destruction Pack, where Cole provided commentary. Haliburton, whose team has an intense rivalry with the Knicks, compared the two teams' rivalry to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Haliburton even went head-to-head with the Knicks' Jalen Brunson last year on "WWE SmackDown," where the former helped Logan Paul while the latter was in LA Knight's corner, and the duel between the two was even referenced by Knicks' Josh Hart recently.