Former WWE US Champ Explains Why Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Didn't Work Out

Former collegiate wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson signed a next-in-line deal with WWE while he was in college, lining him up for a possible career as a professional wrestler. He later joined the company after school and spent several years training, but Steveson was released by WWE in May 2024. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Ken Anderson (AKA Mr. Kennedy) offered his thoughts on the reasons behind Steveson's WWE departure

"I don't think that he loves the wrestling business," Anderson said. "The guys who are successful love this."

Anderson served as one of Steveson's trainers while the athlete was preparing for his transition from amatuer wrestling into WWE. At one point, Anderson felt sure that Steveson was on his way to the highest levels of the industry, but it didn't end up working out.

Steveson ended up wrestling only one televised match, followed by a string of live events and dark matches. Along the way, he was marred by public allegations of sexual assault stemming from his time in college. Steveson was arrested but never charged and WWE was aware of the accusation before signing him.

Following his time with WWE, Steveson had a brief stint in the NFL after being signed by the Buffalo Bills, but he was released before the season began. Earlier this year, he returned to collegiate wrestling, winning the Big Ten tournament for the University of Minnesota. Looking ahead, Anderson doesn't believe the door is fully closed on a future WWE return.

"Another thing is, maybe it just wasn't his time," Anderson continued. "Steve Austin said it a long time ago. 'It's just a machine and we're gears in that machine.' Sometimes you gotta pull some gears out, replace it with some new ones, and see how that goes."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.