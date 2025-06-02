Bully Ray Outlines Why 'Now Is The Time' For AEW

In the wake of a successful Double or Nothing, and with a little more than a month till All In, AEW finds itself riding some momentum. And all eyes have turned to the AEW Men's World Championship match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley, a match that in some ways feels as though it's for the soul of AEW. That's how Will Ospreay, the man Page defeated at Double or Nothing, feels, as he attempts to get Page and blood rival Swerve Strickland to get along long enough to combat Moxley and the Death Riders, with limited success.

Whether Ospreay's attempts work or not, his efforts last week on "AEW Dynamite" sure got the attention of Bully Ray. Lauding over the promo between Ospreay, Page, and Strickland on "Busted Open After Dark," the two-time Hall of Famer believes that this storyline has given AEW a crucial opportunity to bolster themselves.

"Last week, or the week before, I said to LaGreca 'Now is the time for AEW,'" Bully said. "There is a little bit of a lull going across the wrestling business. If AEW is going to strike again, if AEW is going to take steps forward, listen, they're not giving WWE competition, so get that out of your heads. But if they're going to get back to any semblance of what they were, now is the time.

"And I thought this was a really strong promo. And if I'm AEW, I'm isolating this moment in time and throwing it on social media. I'm replaying it. I'm replaying Ospreay saying 'People are starting to believe in us again, and it's because of 'Hangman' Adam Page.' Create an entire package around that moment. Tell the people who to believe in, because Will Ospreay did that for Adam Page tonight."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription