What Roman Reigns Life Was Like Before His Rise To Fame

These days, Roman Reigns is one of WWE's most popular wrestlers and may soon be expanding into the world of Hollywood. However, there was a time when Reigns lived a far less glamorous life, despite his famous family and a promising collegiate football career.

Reigns was born Leati Joseph Anoa'i in Pensacola, Florida, on May 25, 1985. His father, Sika Anoaʻi, was one half of the Wild Samoans tag team, and many other members of the family were deeply ingrained in the industry as well. However, it was a working class upbringing for Reigns, and he was the youngest of four children in his family.

Rather than looking to follow in his father's footsteps, Reigns took a cue from his older brother, Matt, and pursued football from an early age. After building his reputation in high school, Anoa'i went on to play football at Georgia Tech, where he became a teammate of future NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson. During his college days, many of those who played with Anoa'i believed that he was bound for the NFL, but his life and career would take a few unexpected turns.