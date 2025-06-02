Mark Henry Feels Like He's Being Hoodwinked With This WWE Departure

It's safe to say R-Truth's sudden departure from WWE on Sunday left many fans, and WWE wrestlers, shocked, wondering how WWE could decide on not renewing Truth's contract. Some, however, thought that maybe the whole thing was a work, and that Truth wasn't leaving at all. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, and Mark Henry pondered that scenario, with Henry initially stating he thought it was a work.

"I think they're getting us," Henry said. "Dave, I smell a rat. I don't know why I feel this way, but I feel like I'm being had. I feel like I'm being punked. I feel like somebody is pulling the wool over my eyes, and they're going to kick me in the butt."

Alas, Henry changed his tune as the conversation continued. He revealed he'd spoken with Truth after the news broke, and while he wouldn't fully dismiss it being a work, he indicated Truth convinced him the story was real.

"Either he's doing a Mark Henry, which I don't even mind getting got, cause I lied to people straight to their face about retirement," Henry said. "I'm the last son of a b***h on earth to need to hold a grudge because somebody got me. Because I got a lot of people. But I'm just saying, it seemed to me that it was a shoot, that it was real, that it was on the level, whatever term and knowledge you want to use, and that he was taking time to figure out what his next step was. And I asked him about coming on and talking to us about it. And he's not ready to talk about it yet. He said 'It's not time yet. I need to digest it myself.' And I took him to that."

