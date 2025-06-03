Joaquin Wilde Provides Update After WWE Speed Injury Scare: 'I'm Good No Worries'

WWE star Joaquin Wilde has given a positive update after visuals floated on social media about a nasty bump he had prior to this past week's "WWE Raw."

According to various social media users, Wilde took a bump during his WWE Speed match against Lexis King that prompted WWE's doctors to enter the ring and attend to him. However, he was able to walk out on his own, escorted by WWE's medical staff. Wilde later took to X to allay concerns about his health, revealing that he had been knocked out but is now in good health.

"Never been knocked out cold before. So alot to process right now. But im good no worries," said Wilde.

The match between Wilde and King, taped for the Speed show, was the first time the two stars faced each other. It was also Wilde's first appearance in a Speed match this year. He wrestled twice on the show last year, with his last match being a semi-final match against Pete Dunne in the #1 Contendership tournament, which he lost.

The title is currently held by El Grande Americano, who won it last month when he defeated Dragon Lee to begin his first reign with the championship.