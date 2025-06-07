Alexa Bliss Mistakes WWE Wants You To Forget

For someone who has been in the spotlight for as long as she has, WWE star Alexa Bliss has spent most of it being adored by the wrestling fanbase. Certainly, it helps that Bliss has long been held in high regard as a performer, especially for her mic and character work, which has helped her become a five-time Women's World Champion and a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. But plenty of talents who have had success have seen the fans eventually turn their backs on them, which makes it all the more notable that Bliss has maintained her fans through her ten-year career. That couldn't have been more apparent following Bliss' return from maternity leave this past winter, with the fans welcoming Bliss back with open arms, despite the fact that she and WWE had been in a contract dispute only weeks earlier.

But just because the fans have largely remained in Bliss' corner throughout her run doesn't mean that it's always been smooth sailing. While none of the blame has gone on Bliss, there have been several storylines involving her that have received, at best, polarizing responses. For many, the most notable time was when Bliss found herself aligned with the late Bray Wyatt, particularly their feud with Randy Orton in 2021, which left many fans scratching their heads, as well as some wondering if its negative reception contributed to Wyatt's release from WWE later that summer. But another storyline, one that took place several years earlier and saw Bliss as the main antagonist, was perhaps an even bigger mistake on WWE's part, and one the promotion would like fans to erase from their minds, given that Bliss was more involved in it than previously thought.