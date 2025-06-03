Mark Henry Lays Out What Needs To Happen With TNA Title On WWE NXT

The TNA World Heavyweight Championship now finds itself around the waist of a "WWE NXT" star, after Trick Williams defeated Joe Hendry in the main event of NXT Battleground. It may not be a long reign, as Williams is scheduled to defend against Mike Santana on tonight's episode of "NXT," but if Williams does escape with the title, Mark Henry has some ideas regarding how the rest Williams' time as champion should go.

On "Busted Open Radio" last Monday, Henry went through those ideas, specifically pointing out what Hendry should be looking to do following his title loss, what Williams should do as champion, and how TNA executives should treat Williams.

"[If I'm Joe Hendry], I'm going to spend every waking moment trying to get that title back," Henry said. "And I'm going to make everybody pay in the process. Put an edge on it. That's what I say. Sometimes, you've gotta break a few legs. You gotta make everybody else elevate themselves. Joe Hendry has gotten very, very comfortable and the fans have gotten very, very use to seeing him with that title. But they haven't seen him go to a dark place yet. Where's the versatility? Now we get a chance to see it.

"And look at...Trick is an unbelievable talent. Trick is going to have to get out of his comfort zone, because if I'm the owner of the company, now I've show my face on TV. I'm very disappointed that our title is not with one of our people. But if you're going to be here, you're going to wrestle every night. And I would just give Trick an opportunity to go and create a gauntlet of people to go through and to create a name for himself outside of WWE."

