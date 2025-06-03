Bully Ray Is Skeptical About Recent WWE Departure, Despite Star's Confirmation

This past weekend, veteran WWE performer R-Truth announced his departure from the company. The reaction from WWE performers has been overwhelming, with everyone from John Cena to Rhea Ripley sharing their appreciation for Truth. Over on "Busted Open Radio," the wrestler is so beloved that some are doubting Truth is actually leaving, including Mark Henry and Bully Ray.

"Are you 100% convinced that Ron Killings has been released from the WWE?" Bully asked co-host Dave LaGreca. "It's just odd. When does the WWE ever release talent on their own and not in groups or clusters?"

Shortly after the news of Truth's departure came out, a backstage report indicated that rather than being released, Truth's contract was coming to an end. That technically contrasts with what Truth himself stated, as his post used the word "released."

Still, the entire situation feels strange to Bully. Henry even spoke to Truth via text, with the wrestler telling the "Busted Open" co-host that the situation was legitimate and not part of a storyline. However, both Bully and Henry continued to harbor doubts.

"I think I'm just hoping and praying that it's not true, and that we're all getting worked really, really well," Bully continued. "If Truth truly did get released, or they're not renewing his contract, Truth is gonna land on his feet somewhere. He's gonna go make records and songs, or he'll probably get his own TV show [because] he's so damn entertaining."

If Truth's departure proves to be as real as it seems, Bully stated that it could set a bad precedent, as some of the company's longtime performers could feel less secure about their jobs.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.