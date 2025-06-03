Eric Bischoff Reacts To John Laurinaitis Update In Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince McMahon

With Vince McMahon and WWE set to file to have Janel Grant's lawsuit moved to arbitration by June 13, one final twist was added in the form of John Laurinaitis. Once a co-defendant alongside WWE and McMahon, Laurinaitis instead made a deal with Grant just last week, settling her case against him, with Laurinaitis now providing evidence against McMahon and WWE. Laurinanitis' flip has gotten plenty of people talking, with some wondering if this is a sign that the case will go to discovery and trial, and not arbitration.

One person who seems a tad gun shy to share his thoughts on the change, however, is Eric Bischoff. When receiving a fan question about Laurinaitis' flip on "83 Weeks," Bischoff did his best to steer away from the whole thing. He didn't quite succeed though, ultimately talking about how everyone involved in the case had paid some sort of price, and that he was looking forward to the day that the lawsuit was "over and no longer popping up on our newfeed."

"I really don't have any comments on it," Bischoff said. "I don't know anything about it. I don't have any insider details or even strong opinions about it, other than the whole situation is really, really, really unfortunate for everybody. I don't know.

"I mean, any time you have somebody join the prosecution, or in this case, in a civil suit, the complainant I guess, and has the ability to expose things that might not otherwise be exposed, that would be a problem, that would be something to be concerned with in general," Bischoff said. "But beyond that, man, I don't know. It's just so unfortunate. I think that's why I try not to think about it too much, because it's so unfortunate for so many people."

