This WWE Star Couldn't Stand Andre The Giant But He Was Better Off For It

If there were a wrestling equivalent to the idea of "never pull on Superman's cape," it would be to never get on the bad side of Andre The Giant. Despite being described as a gentle giant by many of his closest friends, both in and out of the wrestling business, with various stories of his generosity and his love of a good drink, Andre was known to be wildly temperamental depending on who spoke to him.

The big man didn't always get along with people, with the likes of Randy Savage making an enemy out of Andre for using too much baby oil, The Ultimate Warrior being knocked out in the ring for being too stiff, and stars like Bad News Brown and Big John Studd threatening to beat the life out of Andre for a variety of reasons. However, one man had a problem with Andre and ended up being better off because of it.

That man was none other than Kamala, who was inducted into the legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025 for his contributions to the wrestling business. "The Ugandan Giant" first crossed paths with Andre at the beginning of 1983 when the two men would begin working together in Mid-South Wrestling, with their first match being billed as something of a dream match, as it wasn't common for two men of such size to be facing each other. Their first match went as smoothly as could be, but their second match on January 24, 1983, didn't go according to plan. The finish of the match was communicated to the referee from the back, but something went wrong, and Kamala either forgot a spot or made a mistake mid-spot, leading Andre to call him a "dumb S.O.B.," a comment that Kamala wouldn't forget easily.