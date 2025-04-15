Andre Roussimoff, better known in history as "The Eighth Wonder of the World" Andre the Giant, was one of the most popular professional wrestlers of his time, dominating the ring with his massive presence and equally larger-than-life personality. Andre, who was diagnosed with acromegaly (or giantism) later in life, didn't always have it easy both in and out of the professional wrestling business, but always appeared to be a jolly soul to his fans across the world.

He joined the then-WWWF under the leadership of Vincent J. McMahon back in 1973 as a special attraction across the territories of the United States. As the years went on, he grew to become the younger Vince McMahon's star in the WWF, feuding with the likes of "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan, culminating in a historic match at WrestleMania 3; Andre The Giant had other notable feuds, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts, King Kong Bundy, and Bobby Heenan.

Andre would go on to become the first entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame, which was initially created to honor his legacy following his death in 1993. While Andre is remembered as a loveable, powerful giant now, during his time within a wrestling ring prior to his retirement in 1992, he rubbed a few of those he worked with the wrong way. From perceived racial insensitivity, to those who worked stiff in the ring against him, to even wrestlers who used too much baby oil on their body before a match, there were a few wrestlers who couldn't stand Andre the Giant, and a few Andre wasn't too keen on himself.