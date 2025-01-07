Wrestlers Who Couldn't Stand The Ultimate Warrior

One of the most hated men in the professional wrestling industry during his time in the squared circle and beyond was none other than the Ultimate Warrior. Born James Hellwig, he was originally a bodybuilder before he signed with the then-WWF in 1987. Before signing, he trained in promotions such as the Universal Wrestling Federation and World Class Championship Wrestling. Hellwig, who would eventually legally change his name to Warrior, spent years in WWF before leaving for WCW during the Monday Night Wars. He left Vince McMahon's company in a messy situation; his contract was terminated after he missed house shows before signing to the rival promotion.

Warrior didn't just portray a character in the ring. Over the years, he reportedly grew more and more to personally become the Ultimate Warrior behind closed doors. He was known to work stiff in the ring, borderline injuring opponents with his hard strikes, like his signature clothesline, and was admittedly a heavy user of steroids before a government crackdown on the performance enhancing drugs. It was due to his working style and how he carried himself backstage that led to numerous wrestlers, managers, and bookers to detest the future WWE Hall of Famer. Things got so bad in Warrior's lifetime that WWE even released a DVD titled "The Self Destruction of the Ultimate Warrior."

After years of resisting working with McMahon's company, and even fighting WWE in court, Warrior agreed to become an ambassador to the company toward the end of his life, in 2013. Just days after being inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, Warrior died of a heart attack at age 54. While he attempted to mend fences with many prior to his passing, Ultimate Warrior made many enemies throughout his career.