AEW Star Jeff Jarrett Sends Well-Wishes To Cancer-Stricken Jim Ross

Last month, All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross shared the unfortunate news that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer, with the surgery to remove it coming in the days following. Former WWE colleague "Stone Cold" Steve Austin notably offered Ross words of encouragement ahead of it, and on the "My World" podcast, so did his AEW peer Jeff Jarrett.

"Me and Jim's relationship, little rocky here and there, but joining the AdFree family, [there are] different times that I've gotten to connect with him," Jarrett said. "Of course at AEW, I get to hang out with him often. We share all the stories. Me and him have both been around the block, him more than myself. He's got a few years on me. 'Uncle Jim' is kind of an appropriate working nickname. I related to so many things and hearing him, it was good to hear. I think it hit a little bit of a news thing about JR's not going to retire.

"Jim, I'm right in line, prayers up for you, buddy," he continued. "When you retire, I think there's only one [place to] retire, and that's to heaven. So while we're here on earth, we are wired and we are built to work and serve. JR has served the wrestling fan, candidly, like none other."

Last week, Ross revealed his surgery to be a success. As such, he is now on the road to recovery at home, though admittedly feeling rugged per a social media post.

As Jarrett alluded to, Ross has additionally noted his aim to continue calling AEW pay-per-views, such as AEW All In on July 12, upon recovering. Furthermore, Ross made it clear that he does not intend to retire right now, despite his recent health complications.

