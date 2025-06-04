Bully Ray Loves How This AEW Feud Keeps Going, Likens To Family Guy Bit

Following his victory over Will Ospreay in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing, "Hangman" Adam Page cut an emotional promo on "AEW Dynamite," where he thanked "The Aerial Assassin" for the fight of his life, and promised to defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Page was interrupted by both Swerve Strickland and Ospreay, but it was the former who took issue with "Hangman" being the number one contender, feeling that he's undeserving of the opportunity. The intensity between both competitors impressed "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray Dudley, who compared the segment to a famous cartoon and credited Ospreay for his eventual involvement in the promo.

"Family guy? ... Peter and the Chicken, it's the gift that keeps on giving. So Swerve and Hangman, love how the story just keeps on going." Bully said. "Hangman and Swerve still have a tremendous amount of animosity and the back and forth was going really, really well. I felt it, and then Ospreay came out. Ospreay gets right in Swerve's face and says, 'You are wrong about Hangman Page' ... you've heard me talking about it in on the mornings on "Busted Open," about somebody flying the flag for AEW. Somebody rallying the fans for AEW ... Ospreay told Swerve that people are starting to believe in us again and it's because of him, and Ospreay pointed to Hangman. That in and of itself is not a traditional rub, but within AEW, it is a rub."

Along with Page having the opportunity to dethrone Moxley at AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12, Mercedes Mone will also challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship after she was crowned the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

