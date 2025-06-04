Bully Ray Still Perturbed By This Aspect Of Jon Moxley's AEW Title Reign

The long-running Death Riders storyline and AEW Men's World Championship reign of Jon Moxley has produced its fair share of polarizing and spellbinding moments, sometimes alternating between the two by the minute. What it hasn't produced is the AEW World Championship belt. Since Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the title at WrestleDream last fall, the belt has been locked away in a briefcase, while Moxley has only offered cryptic explanations as to why.

With Moxley's upcoming AEW All In title defense against Men's Owen Hart Cup winner "Hangman" Adam Page rapidly approaching, many are hopeful that it won't be long till they see the World Championship belt again. Count Bully Ray among those many. Reviewing the opening segment of last week's "AEW Dynamite" on "Busted Open After Dark," the two-time Hall of Famer admitted he was still annoyed by the AEW World Title belt being locked away.

"Don't get me wrong, I don't like this whole thing of hiding the championship," Bully said. "It's not a good idea. As a matter of fact, it's been an awful idea. Whoever thought of it was wrong, whoever approved it was wrong. I don't care what you have to say. You don't hide your World Heavyweight Championship.

"But since its been hidden this long, whenever it does appear, it's going to be a massive moment. It kind of goes back to the old adage. 'If you're going to be late, be real late. Don't be five minutes late, cause then they're mad at you. Be an hour late so they're just happy to see you.' With All In about a month away, two months away, whatever it is, that championship will be hidden for quite some more time. By the time it comes out, people are going to be popping for it."

