Comedian Bert Kreischer Details How Choke-Slamming WWE's Austin Theory Came To Be

The action typically doesn't stop on "WWE Raw" even if the cameras stop rolling, with there usually being a post show angle of sorts. On April 7th, that angle featured comedian Bert Kreischer. Kreischer, who had appeared in a segment during the episode, wound up hopping the barricade to put a stop to Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's attack on CM Punk. One thing led to another, and moments later, Kreischer was in the ring, delivering a chokeslams to Theory and Waller.

Appearing on "Raw Recap" a month later, Kreischer took hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant behind the scenes, revealing that the moment wasn't planned. In fact, when he proposed doing a spot earlier in the evening, Triple H had vetoed it, much to the relief of Kreischer's wife. But once Waller and Theory's beatdown of Punk started taking place, their taunting, and the encouragement of a WWE security guard, led to Kreischer getting involved. Once that happened, Punk helped him take care of the rest.

"So they take me over, and I just pull my belt off to defend myself," Kreischer said. "Because I don't know what's going to happen. I'm in way over my head...and all of a sudden, CM Punk's like 'Get in the ring...' So I get in the ring, and he's like 'Can you chokeslam him?' And I was like 'I think so.' And so he just put his throat in my hand, and I heard CM Punk go 'One, two, BOOM!' And brother, I will just say every man deserves to lose his virginity to the woman he loves, and to chokeslam a person from a different country. That's all I'll say."

