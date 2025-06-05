AEW's Jeff Jarrett Predicts Winners From WWE's Money In The Bank 2025 Weekend

It's Money In The Bank season, and the wrestling world is speculating on who the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank Winners will be. Even AEW star Jeff Jarrett is not immune to the hype. On a recent episode of "My World," Jarrett started speculating about the entire Money In The Bank weekend, including the Worlds Collide show that will take place that afternoon. The WWE Hall of Famer started with the marquee tag match between John Cena, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso.

"[Logan Paul's] influence is massive...John Cena, the MVP of the industry for the last 20 years...Cody [has] ascended like a rocketship. Out of the four, who stands to benefit the most? Jey," Jarrett said. "I think, by far. Cody got beat at Mania...You can just see people clamoring [for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena]. Logan Paul, the bloom's off. He's part of the roster...but having him involved with Cena...when you kinda look at this in my mind...Jey's gonna make a big ass comeback and I would assume Jey's going over Cena."

Jey isn't the only star that Jarrett thinks will break through to the next level, as he's also predicting big things for Worlds Collide.

"Don't you believe Chad [Gable is] going over [AAA Mega Champion Vikingo]?" Jarrett asked his co-host, who wondered if the result would pass muster with AAA fans in Mexico, especially so soon after the WWE/AAA purchase.

"The AAA of years past is gone. It no longer exists," Jarrett explained, noting what a different culture Mexico is. The AEW star also noted that he's not entirely concerned with whether or not AAA fans resonate with Gable, as AEW is currently working with AAA's competitor, CMLL. "They're not worried about the existing AAA fanbase...Only time will tell if that's a mistake or not...The CMLL opportunity is massive right now."