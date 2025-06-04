The Story So Far: Becky Lynch Vs. Lyra Valkyria At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

People say to "never meet your idols." Lyra Valkyria learned that the hard way. What was once a fruitful collaboration at WrestleMania 41 has now turned into a bitter feud, as Valkyria now finds herself embroiled in conflict with five-time women's world titleholder Becky Lynch. After two months of fighting, Valkyria and Lynch are on a collision course to Los Angeles, where they will contest Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental title at Money in the Bank. With months of hostility set to end in less than a week's time, this is Valkyria and Lynch's story so far.

Lynch and Valkyria's first met in "NXT," during Lynch's brief reign as the NXT Women's Champion. Lynch and Valkyria's relationship was largely respectful after they joined forces in a tag team match against Kiana James and Tiffany Stratton, and after Valkyria beat Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship "NXT: Halloween Havoc," Lynch raised her compatriot's hand, satisfied with Valkyria's performance.

Aside from a brief backstage segment in May 2024, Lynch and Valkyria's paths did not cross again until WrestleMania 41, when a backstage attack on Bayley left Valkyria without a partner in her upcoming match for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Valkyria made her WrestleMania entrance alone, but Las Vegas became unglued as "The Man" came to join Valkyria after a year-long absence. Valkyria and Lynch took the fight to Morgan and Rodriguez, and both women walked out of Vegas the new tag team champions.