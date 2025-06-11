Chelsea Green Opens Up About Previous WWE Release

WWE star Chelsea Green is in the midst of her second run with the company, having been re-hired in 2023. Before that, Green wrestled a three-year stint for the promotion, and during a recent appearance on "Limpin Ain't Easy," the former WWE Women's United States Champion recalled her reaction to receiving the unfortunate news of her release in 2021.

"I think I pouted for about 30 seconds, and then I wrote down a list of all the places that I didn't get to work on the indies before and I called them all," Green said. "I got out of my contract early with WWE. I begged talent relations to forego my pay so I could get on the indies two weeks earlier than anyone else. You know, there were just certain things that I knew. I knew how to work the indies."

As soon as she was released, Green was determined to work her way back to WWE by proving herself elsewhere. Along with that list of independent promotions, Green returned to TNA (known at the time as Impact Wrestling) and made her way to promotions like the NWA and Ring of Honor, prior to AEW owner Tony Khan's purchase of the latter company.

"I just wanted to make myself the person that everyone spoke about, no matter where I was," Green continued.

Green's hard work paid off when she made her WWE return during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, with the wrestler thanking Paul "Triple H" Levesque for responding to her texts and inviting her to come back. Since then, Green's kept a steady role on TV and even made her mark by becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She recently lost the title and followed that up by suffering a broken nose, but it's safe to assume Green will bounce back soon.

