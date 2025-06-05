WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/3/25

This past Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" featured the surprise debut of former AEW star Mariah May and a thrilling main event between Trick Williams and Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship, leading the developmental brand to draw its second-highest total audience since April.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 684,000 viewers and posted a 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 5%, with the 18-49 demo rising by 7%. Possibly the reason for "NXT's" success this week was due to the lack of sports competition this past Tuesday, with neither the NBA or NHL playoffs taking place. Last week, "NXT" averaged 650,000 viewers, which was the lowest rating the show had drawn since April 1, but it was against both NBA and NHL playoff action. That said, with or without sports competition, "NXT" has impressively drawn above the 600,000 viewer mark on The CW Network for the entirety of 2025.

Although "NXT's" average viewership has increased by 2% since this time last year, the program's numbers in the 18-49 demo have significantly decreased by 32% since June 2024. Although, with "NXT" introducing fresh stars like May and crowing new champions in Jacy Jayne and Ethan Page, the show could possibly attract younger viewers heading into this summer.

As for YouTube numbers, May's debut garnered the most traction, drawing almost 600,000 views on the platform. Williams' match with Santana and the full-segment of the brawl between the entire "NXT" women's division pulled in 150,000 views each, but the rest of the show didn't seem to perform as well on the channel. Hopefully "NXT" will eclipse the 700,000 viewer threshold in the near future with the NBA and NHL playoffs coming to an end this month, while managing to maintain their audience with the title changes and new additions they've made to the brand.