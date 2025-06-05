AEW's Adam Cole Introduces Fans To 'New Roommate,' A Puppy Named Aloy

AEW star Adam Cole has a new addition to his household: a puppy named Aloy. Cole shared the news through a post on Instagram, revealing four pictures of the young dog.

Several fellow wrestlers appeared in the comments to congratulate the TNT Champion and compliment the puppy, including Chelsea Green and Tomasso Ciampa. Mischievously, Cole's fellow AEW star Renee Paquette encouraged the wrestler to bring Aloy to work at some point in the future.

In the midst of adopting a new dog, Cole has also been keeping busy with wrestling and his other projects. He was in action last night alongside his allies in the Paragon and Daniel Garcia, with the group triumphing over four members of The Don Callis Family. In addition to that, Cole made an appearance at the recent PAX East gaming expo, where he helped promote the upcoming collaboration between Magic the Gather and Final Fantasy.

Cole is now among the long list of wrestlers who are also pet owners, joining Cody Rhodes and CM Punk as a dog lover. Appropriately, Cole opted to go with dogs instead of cats, as his former friend turned bitter rival MJF is the proud owner of a cat named Piper.

Last night's four-hour block of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" came to a close with Cole's match, as he picked up the pin against Rocky Romero. Before going off the air, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher made their way to the top of the ramp to stare down the Paragon and Garcia. With that out of the way, Cole will presumably return home to spend time with his furry new friend.