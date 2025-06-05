Tommy Dreamer Doesn't See This Former WWE World Champ Getting His Title Back

According to GUNTHER, Jey Uso's ongoing entanglements with other WWE talents are paving the way for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to change hands when they wrestle for it next week on "WWE Raw." In the eyes of ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, though, the opposite result is more likely.

"We have Jey Uso sitting there with his title [on Raw]. Then here comes GUNTHER with a nice sit down, trying to always intimidate him," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark" in reference to the backstage segment between Uso and GUNTHER on this week's episode of "Raw." "Of course, Jey gets his kind of final words [in]. I honestly said there's no way that GUNTHER's winning this title back. I was convinced it's one of those [times] it just ain't happening for GUNTHER. Unless he moves on to another brand, he ain't getting his title back."

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Uso made "The Ring General" tap out with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line — something Uso reminded GUNTHER of during their backstage encounter. Despite that, GUNTHER appears overly-confident heading into their title rematch, especially given Uso's other dealings with Logan Paul, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, and a new faction led by Seth Rollins.

At WWE Money in the Bank, Uso and Cody Rhodes will take on Paul and Cena in a tag match. Beforehand, Uso notably got involved in a Men's Money in the Bank qualifying match on "Raw," with Rollins stomping him out in the aftermath. Uso additionally ate a spear from Bron Breakker and a pair of Tsunamis from Bronson Reed, likely rendering Uso bruised heading into Money in the Bank on June 7. Still, Dreamer foresees Uso retaining against GUNTHER two days later.

